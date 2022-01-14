Fife has rising rates of infection across the county.

Covid Fife: The 12 Fife areas with highest number of positive coronavirus tests between January 4 and 10 as omicron brings huge surge

New figures released this week show where the most new covid-19 cases are appearing in Fife.

By Scott McCartney
Friday, 14th January 2022, 10:31 am

The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between January 4 and 10.

The figures, which are still much higher than average, come as the omicron variant brings a huge surge across Scotland after the festive period.

1. Burntisland West

The area has had 68 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Kirkcaldy - Hayfield and Smeaton

The area has had 69 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Cowdenbeath North

The area has had 73 new cases in the last seven days

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Kirkcaldy - Gallatown and Sinclairtown

The area has had 73 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
FifeScotland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3