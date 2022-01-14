The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between January 4 and 10.
The figures, which are still much higher than average, come as the omicron variant brings a huge surge across Scotland after the festive period.
1. Burntisland West
The area has had 68 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
2. Kirkcaldy - Hayfield and Smeaton
The area has had 69 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google
3. Cowdenbeath North
The area has had 73 new cases in the last seven days
Photo: Google
4. Kirkcaldy - Gallatown and Sinclairtown
The area has had 73 new cases in the last seven days.
Photo: Google