A total of 122,083 cases had been confirmed in Fife when the UK’s daily dashboard was updated on Monday - that’s up from 121,054 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in the Kingdom, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,631 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Scotland average of 33,984.

Pic: John Devlin

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Fife.

The dashboard shows 669 people had died in the area by April 11 (Monday) – up from 667 on Friday.

It means there have been 11 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on eight the previous week.