Covid in Fife: 1000 more cases and two deaths recorded over weekend
The number of coronavirus cases in Fife increased by 1029 over the weekend, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.
A total of 122,083 cases had been confirmed in Fife when the UK’s daily dashboard was updated on Monday - that’s up from 121,054 on Friday.
The cumulative rate of infection in the Kingdom, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,631 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Scotland average of 33,984.
There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Fife.
The dashboard shows 669 people had died in the area by April 11 (Monday) – up from 667 on Friday.
It means there have been 11 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on eight the previous week.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Fife.