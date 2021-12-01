COVID in Fife: 11 deaths recorded in region's latest weekly data

Deaths related to COVID in Fife jumped back up to double figures last week.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 12:24 pm

The figure for week of November 22-28 showed 11 deaths – one more than in Glasgow.

It is the third time in the last seven weeks Fife has recorded double figure deaths.

Fife, Glasgow City and South Lanarkshire (8) had the highest numbers of deaths at council level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Picture Michael Gillen

Across Scotland, 97 deaths were registered - an increase of one from the previous week.

Read More

Read More
Omicron Scotland: Fears in Fife hundreds of residents misusing lateral flow test...

A total of 18 deaths were aged under 65, while 34 were aged 65-74 and there were 45 deaths in people aged 75 or over.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 97 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is one more death than the previous week.”

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,270, which is 140, or 12%, more than the five year average.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

FifeGlasgowScotlandSouth Lanarkshire