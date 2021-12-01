COVID in Fife: 11 deaths recorded in region's latest weekly data

The figure for week of November 22-28 showed 11 deaths – one more than in Glasgow.

It is the third time in the last seven weeks Fife has recorded double figure deaths.

Fife, Glasgow City and South Lanarkshire (8) had the highest numbers of deaths at council level.

Across Scotland, 97 deaths were registered - an increase of one from the previous week.

A total of 18 deaths were aged under 65, while 34 were aged 65-74 and there were 45 deaths in people aged 75 or over.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 97 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is one more death than the previous week.”

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,270, which is 140, or 12%, more than the five year average.”

