COVID in Fife: Children aged 5-11 get invites for vaccination appointments

NHS Fife is sending out letters to parents and carers, inviting them to clinics from Saturday, March 19.

This follows advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommending the universal vaccination of children in that age bracket.

Appointments are being scheduled according to age.

They will start with 11-year olds, then the eight to tens, and then those between five and seven.

Where there are siblings, efforts are being made to invite them to back-to-back appointments to avoid multiple trips for families.

Those who have specific medical conditions which place them at greater risk from COVID-19 will continue to be prioritised.

NHS Fife said children are being offered a paediatric dose of the vaccine, which is a third of the size of an adult dose.

Those with specific medical conditions or who live with someone who is severely immunosuppressed are eligible for two doses at least eight weeks apart, and those who are severely immunosuppressed are eligible for three doses at least eight weeks apart.

All other children are being offered two doses at least 12 weeks apart.

Dr Esther Curnock, deputy director of public health and immunisation co-ordinator Fife, said:

“The benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks for children in this cohort and we urge parents and carers to read all the information available to them on NHS Inform when making their decision.

“All other five to 11-year-olds will receive their appointment letters in due course, with older children invited first and families invited together wherever possible. “

