COVID in Fife: Health services under extreme pressure as cases and staff absences rise

NHS Fife said it is managing “very significant demand” for its services as more people test positive as well a a range of other conditions - and staff absences due to COVID are also going up.

The pressure is being felt across the region’s main hospitals, with hotspots including emergency departments and admissions wards.

Local GP practices are also reporting a significant impact.

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy

Now NHS Fife has asked people to use its services responsibly - and make full use of the options available to them including chemists, High Street optometrists and dentists.

The health authority stressed all emergencies should continue to call 99, but it added: “Our emergency department is designed to care only for those who have a life-threatening emergency, such as those with suspected heart attacks or strokes, severe breathing difficulties, severe bleeding, or severe injury.

“A small number of people attending could be seen more appropriately by another service - if you attend inappropriately then you may well be redirected to the most appropriate service for your needs.”

It said anyone who thinks they may need to be assessed, but where their condition is not life-threatening, should call NHS 24 on 111 – day or night - where they can be assessed or directed towards the most appropriate service

If A&E is the most appropriate place to provide the right care, patients will either be directly referred by NHS 24 or to a telephone or video consultation with a senior clinician.

