COVID in Fife: Kingdom prepares for weekend move to Level 1 restrictions

More businesses can re-open as Fife prepares to move to Level-1 restrictions

It means more businesses can re-open - including soft play centres - and the numbers attending weddings and funerals goes up considerably.

The changes, which take effect from one minute past midnight on Saturday morning, come as the Kingdom recorded COVID related zero deaths for the fourth week in a row.

Under Level-1, people from three households can meet indoors – and stay overnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to eight people from three households can meet in an indoor public places such as cafés, pubs or restaurants, and up to 12 people from 12 households can meet outdoors.

Up to 100 people can attend weddings and funerals and tradespeople can carry out any work and repairs such as painting, decorating or repairing.

The changes have been warmly welcomed.

Reverend Kevin Flett, minister at Kirkcaldy Congregational Church, said: “It’s testimony to the hard work that communities and healthcare services have put in to reduce the spread of the virus and bring things under control.

"Significant life events such as weddings and funerals can be stressful enough for families even during normal times, but the extra elements of having to restrict numbers and cancel plans have added greatly to the strain folk have felt.

“While still there are some limits, depending on the capacity of each building, the fact that more people can share together on these important occasions will be very welcome, and a major step towards families and communities coming together again.”

Justin Taylor, minister at Abbotshall Church in Kirkcaldy, added: “We are looking forward to not only being able to sing on a Sunday in our services but also for more sociable activities.

“Our user groups are returning which means that the churches are starting to come alive once more as the community is being served.”

Councillor Neil Crooks, convener of Kirkcaldy Area Committee, paid tribute to everyone who played their part in bringing Fife one step closer to normality.

He said: “I want to thank the Fifers who have made this possible.

"Vaccination is paramount to locking out future lockdowns and our local population has recognised that. There are many younger people still to get the first jag, but I would love to see Fife being the first area in the UK to hit 100 per cent vaccination.

“Too much pain has been suffered to ease up on the solution so let’s enjoy these new freedoms and stay safe and alert at the same time.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.