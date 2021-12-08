COVID in Fife: Latest weekly data shows drop in number of deaths in region

The latest data published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) cover the week beginning December 5.

It recorded four deaths in the region where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

That was down from eleven the previous week.

Picture Michael Gillen

In the week covered, a total of 88 deaths were registered across Scotland.

A total of 22 were aged under 65, 16 were aged 65-74, and there were 50 deaths in people aged 75 or over.

Glasgow City recorded 12 deaths, Falkirk and North Lanarkshire seven each.

In total, 75 deaths were in hospitals, four in care homes, and nine at home.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 88 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

"This is 10 fewer deaths than the previous week.”

