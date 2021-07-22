COVID in Fife: New pop-up vaccination clinic at Stark's Park, home of Raith Rovers
Raith Rovers’ stadium is the latest venue in Fife to host a pop--up COVID vaccination clinic.
It runs this weekend, and no appointments are necessary to get a jag.
The club has teamed up with NHS Fife to offer the facility as more pop-up clinics are rolled out across the region.
It will run from 10:00am until 6:00pm on Saturday and Sunday.
NHS Fife said vaccination is available to everyone over the age of 18 who has yet to receive their first dose of protection, or anyone who has waited eight weeks or more for their second.
Those aged 16 and over will also be able to take advantage of the pop-up if they are, or live with, someone who is clinically extremely vulnerable, have specific underlying health conditions, are an unpaid carer, or are a frontline health or social care worker.
For a full list of upcoming clinics visit: www.nhsfife.org/dropinclinics