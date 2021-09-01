COVID in Fife: One death recorded according to latest weekly data

Picture Michael Gillen

The data cover the week August 23-29, and took the total number of deaths, where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, in the region this year to 211.

The figure was a significant drop on the four deaths registered the previous week, according to the statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

Across Scotland,48 deaths were registered.

A total of 28 were of people aged over 75, 11 were people aged 65-74 and nine were under 65. 28 of the people who died were male and 20 were female.

There were seven deaths in the Scottish Borders, six in Glasgow City and five in East Lothian.

A total of 36 people died in hospital, seven in care homes and five at home.

12 deaths were of people aged under 65, six were aged 65-74 and there were 23 deaths of people aged 75 or over - 28 deaths were male, and 13 female.

Pete Whitehouse, director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 41 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

"This represents no change from the previous week.”

“Today’s NRS figures show that there were 48 deaths in Scotland last week where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, an increase of seven on the previous week's figure.”

“Deaths from all causes were 10% higher than average for the equivalent week in the period 2015 to 2019. This is the 14th consecutive week where deaths have been above average.”

Fife’s COVID death figures have remained in single figures for a significant number of months.

The region recorded zero deaths for a nine-week spell between March 3 and June 28,.

In July there were single deaths recorded in two successive weeks, and no deaths at all in one week in August.

Two deaths were recorded in the week beginning August 2.

