COVID in Fife: One in ten adults in region yet to be vaccinated

Public Health Scotland data shows 275,783 people aged 18 and over in Fife had received a first dose of the vaccine by September 12.

But this means that 26,391 remain unvaccinated – around 8.7% of all adults in the area, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Those aged 18-29 have the highest refusal rates in the area, with 27.4% yet to get a jab, followed by the 30-39 age bracket (13.9%).

Pic: Lisa Ferguson

A higher proportion of children aged 16 and 17 are unvaccinated (50.7%), but they were offered the jab much later than others.

At the other end of the scale, all of those aged 80 and over have received their first vaccine.

Around 10.8% of the UK population aged 16 and above have not taken up the offer of a Covid-19 vaccine.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed booster shots will be offered from next week (September 20) to maintain protection levels as the country enters the autumn.

It will be available for people aged 50 and over, care home residents, health and social care workers, 16 to 49 year-olds with underlying health conditions, adult carers, and adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

Meanwhile, estimates from the ONS show there are around 16,581 12-15 year-olds in Fife who will be offered their first jab.

Latest figures show 219 people have died in Fife this year where XCOVID was mentioned on the death certificate.

