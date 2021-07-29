COVID in Fife: Opening times amended at asymptomatic testing centres in three towns
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 8:25 am
The opening hours at asymptomatic testing sites in some Fife towns have changed.
NHS Fife has confirmed the change at three centres.
Glebe Centre, Kirkcaldy, the Savoy Centre in Methil and the Tryst Centre Dunfermline will now open 8:00am to 4:00pm Monday to Friday and 9:00am to 5:00pm Saturday and Sunday.
Lateral flow home testing kits are also be available to anyone who does not have symptoms.