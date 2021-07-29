COVID in Fife: Opening times amended at asymptomatic testing centres in three towns

COVID in Fife: Opening times amended at asymptomatic testing centres in three towns

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 8:25 am

The opening hours at asymptomatic testing sites in some Fife towns have changed.

NHS Fife has confirmed the change at three centres.

Glebe Centre, Kirkcaldy, the Savoy Centre in Methil and the Tryst Centre Dunfermline will now open 8:00am to 4:00pm Monday to Friday and 9:00am to 5:00pm Saturday and Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Read More

Read More
Pub regulars launch £100,000 bid to buy Kirkcaldy’s historic Harbour Bar

Lateral flow home testing kits are also be available to anyone who does not have symptoms.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

FifeNHS Fife