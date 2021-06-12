Patients will be able to have the support of at least two people from the same household - without the need for physical distancing.

And, if visitors are from different households and physical can’t be maintained, they can visit separately.

The changes, announced by NHS Fife, take effect from Monday, June 14 because Fife is now in Level-1 restrictions.

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy

A spokesman said: “The importance of support from family members and loved ones to people in hospital cannot be overstated.

“It it is important to emphasise that we will continue to support compassionate visiting, and that any exceptional circumstances should be discussed with the charge nurse to facilitate a visit.”

Optional testing is available to patients, and NHS Fife said universal lateral flow testing is now available by calling 119 or ordering online.

Visitors will need to wear a face covering at all times whilst in the hospital, including on the ward.

Strict hand hygiene will be followed on arrival and when exiting the building.

Physical distancing should also be adhered to in communal areas of the hospital wherever possible but families can have close contact, such as holding hands, when they are bedside, and they will not normally be required to wear apron or gloves.

Catering facilities will not be available, visitors should only use public toilets within buildings., and cannot bring in food parcels, flowers, or helium balloons.

Visiting remains suspended to COVID wards, in line with national guidance.

