COVID in Fife: Seven deaths recorded last week, data reveals
Fife has recorded a further seven COVID related deaths, according to the weekly latest figures published today
The data covers the week to September 27, and took the total number of deaths, where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, in the region this year to 239.
The figure was included in the statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS).
It was the second week in September that the region has recorded seven deaths – the highest weekly number since mid February when nine people died.
Weekly figures for the region have remained in single figures throughout 2021.
Across Scotland, 141 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, an decrease of 26 deaths from the previous week.
A total of 22 deaths were of people aged under 65, 30 were aged 65-74 and there were 89 deaths in people aged 75 or over. 84 deaths were male, and 57 were female.
The highest figures were in Glasgow City (17 deaths), City of Edinburgh (15), and South Ayrshire (13). In total, 28 out of Scotland’s 32 council areas had at least one death last week.
Nine COVID-related deaths occurred at home or in non-institutional settings, 109 deaths were in hospitals and there were 23 deaths in care homes.
Pete Whitehouse, director of Statistical Services, said: “The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,242, which is 196, or 19%, more than the five year average.”
Fife recorded zero deaths for a nine-week spell between March 3 and June 28.
In July there were single deaths recorded in two successive weeks, and no deaths at all in one week in August.