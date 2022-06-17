COVID in Fife: Three more deaths confirmed in the Kingdom

The National Records of Scotland statistics cover the week beginning June 6.

They confirm three deaths where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate.

That was down from five the week before.

Picture Michael Gillen

It was the fifth week in a row that deaths have been in single figures in the Kingdom - there were ten recorded in the week beginning April 11.

Fife was one of 21 Scotland’s 32 local authorities to record deaths related to COVID.

As of June 12, 14,858 deaths have been registered in Scotland.

The figure of 38 deaths between June 6-12 was 18 more than the previous week.

A total of 25 were aged 75 or older, 11 were aged 65-74 and two were under 65. Twelve were female and 26 male.

Of the deaths, 32 were in hospitals, five in care homes, and one at home or a non-institutional setting.

The age standardised death rate for deaths involving COVID-19 was lower in May 2022 (46 per 100,000) compared to April 2022 (112 per 100,000).

Throughout the pandemic, the highest rate was 585 deaths per 100,000 people in April 2020.

There have been nine deaths in which the underlying cause was due to the adverse effects of vaccination against COVID-19, and two further deaths where an adverse effect was mentioned on the death certificate.