The move, which would cost £300,000, was suggested by education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville in a letter to Holyrood’s education committee.

It was ridiculed by opposition figures on Wednesday, who called on the Government to “take ventilation more seriously” and find “proper solutions”.

Speaking at Holyrood’s Covid-19 recovery committee meeting on Thursday, Labour MSP Alex Rowley demanded ministers show evidence for the proposal.

“I just wonder how you come up with that that’s the solution, and how engaged local authorities are?” he asked Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

“Where is the evidence that spending £300,000 cutting the bottom off doors in schools is actually going to be the answer?"

Mr Rowley accused the Government of settling on this measure in a bid to be “seen to be doing something”.

Mr Swinney insisted local authorities were closely involved in developing guidance.

“In formulating any guidance, the Government draws on evidence from a range of different sources and looks at that evidence, considers that evidence and makes appropriate judgements,” he said.

“I know from my experience in chairing the education and recovery group for a significant period during the last few years, we engage significantly with local authorities on all aspects of the formulation of that guidance.

“Local authorities will be involved in the development of all of this thinking … the Government has sought from local authorities assurance that they are taking all the necessary steps to configure their estate to ensure there are appropriate steps in relation to ventilation.

“That will vary from classroom to classroom and school to school. This is something that fundamentally has to be handled at a local level.”

In her letter, Ms Somerville set out the projected costs to improve air quality in about 2,000 classrooms, including £1.6 million on air filters, £2.4m for mechanical fans and £300,000 for doors to be “undercut to increase air flow”.

She wrote: “Scottish Government guidance, based on the current weight of expert advice, is that the primary focus of mitigating activity should be on regular CO2 monitoring and associated remedial actions to improve ventilation (i.e. the introduction of fresh air into spaces).”

