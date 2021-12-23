Covid Scotland: Nightclubs to close for three weeks after Christmas

From December 27, hospitality and leisure settings will need to operate table service and maintain a one metre distance between groups of customers to comply with new rules from the Scottish Government.

While nightclubs will still be allowed to open if they comply with these rules, Mr Swinney announced a requirement for venues not to operate as nightclubs, in order to bring in further financial support and reduce losses for businesses involved.

“Having engaged with the sector we now propose to require that nightclubs should not operate as such for this three week period," he told the Covid-19 recovery committee on Thursday.

"While it would be open to them to operate with distancing and table service, and that option will remain, we consider that closure in regulations, combined with financial support, may reduce losses and help these businesses weather what we hope will be a short period until they are able to operate normally again.”

