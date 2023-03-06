David Christopher and Louise Russell from Cupar are preparing to walk and camp the North Coast 500 unsupported over twenty-three days in May to raise funds for five charities involved in suicide prevention, homelessness, addiction, mental health and veterans: Papyrus UK, Crisis UK, DrugFam, Mental Health and the Veterans Foundation.

David and Louise said: “In 2020 Ciaran, Louise’s son and David’s step-son, committed suicide aged 29, leaving behind his children, family and friends. We will never know the reason behind it and we didn't realise things were so bad for him that he thought suicide was the only answer.

“He seemed happy, he was planning the future, starting a new job, taking driving lessons, doing what every 29 year old does. Nobody knew that day would be his last. we all know about suicide, we all know the stats. We all think it will never happen to our families.

Losing two family members was a tragedy beyond belief for the couple

“In 2021 we lost our daughter Siobhan aged 33 to septicaemia following an operation. Siobhan had previously been a victim of domestic abuse which led to alcoholism. She was always helping others and always put other people’s lives before her own.

“So after a double tragedy within eleven months, we decided to help people but didn't know what to do, we started a Facebook group called S.H.A.D.E Mental Awareness. It has helped people but we want to do more.

“So, we are walking and camping the North Coast 500 to raise money for five charities. We know this will be an exhausting endeavour but we’re prepared for it to raise money and awareness.”

Willie Rennie said: “The toll suicide and mental ill health takes on society is heavy. After suffering personal tragedy, David and Louise deserve recognition for their commitment to help others.

David and Louise have put their tragedy to one side as they attempt to help others

“Their latest effort is a challenge but I have every confidence they will succeed.”

