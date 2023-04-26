Cupar family raise £9000 in memory of their daughter who died at just six weeks

The cycling challenge, which began in Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, on Friday, 21 April, and ended in St Andrews, on Sunday, 23 April, covered 170 miles and included a lunch stop at Ronald McDonald House in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The epic cycle took place in memory of Eilidh Frances Richards, who died in September 2019. Her parents Louise and Joe Richards, from Cupar, wanted to raise money for the independent charity providing free “home away from home” accommodation for families of seriously ill children in hospital, after they stayed in the Ronald McDonald House Camberwell during their daughter’s treatment.

Louise, a 35-year-old district nurse, currently on maternity leave with her second baby, Wren, said: “I had a healthy pregnancy with Eilidh but at 38 weeks doctors at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy discovered she was on the small side and breech, so on 17 August 2019, Eilidh was born by emergency c-section, weighing 5lb 8oz. The first sign that something was wrong, was when they found her blood sugar levels were very low. She also wasn’t feeding well, and was very sleepy, so we were transferred to the Special Care Baby Unit the following morning.”

Baby Eilidh died in 2019, after doctors could do no more

After a week of no improvement, she was transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh, where the family stayed for a week.

Louise said: “She got taken into surgery to have a central line put in, so they could administer more medication. She was also put on a ventilator. It was traumatic and although my nursing background meant I understood the terminology, it was completely different being on the other side of it.”

On 30 August doctors had a very difficult conversation with Louise and Joe, during which they said there was a high chance Eilidh wouldn’t survive.

Louise described the horror of that conversation: “It was the worst moment of our lives; completely horrific. However, there was still hope, and they decided to transfer us to Kings College Hospital London, which is a liver specialist centre.

Ray of Light Coast to Coast bike ride which finished at St Andrews - in memory of Eilidh Richards.

“We were flown to London in the early hours of the morning. A specialist team had flown up from London to meet us and care for Eilidh during the journey. They were incredible, doing everything to put us at ease.”

When Joe and Louise arrived in London, they began to wonder how they would afford a hotel, close to where Eilidh was being treated. That’s when Ronald McDonald House Charities UK stepped in.

Louise said: “We couldn’t believe there was a beautiful Ronald McDonald House just five minutes’ walk away from the ward. It was a lifesaver. Everyone was so friendly and willing to chat. It had a really welcoming, homely atmosphere, and the facilities were incredible too.”

Louise and Joe had been at the House for a week when they were told Eilidh’s diagnosis was a rare, terminal mitochondrial disease. Eilidh was weaned off the ventilator and had lines removed, so her heartbroken parents could make memories with her, which included giving her a bath, dressing her, and having cuddles. She was christened in the hospital chapel and relatives came to see her.

Eilidh at one week old

On 28th September, Eilidh died peacefully in Louise’s arms, surrounded by her loving family.

Although they will never get over the pain of losing Eilidh, Louise and Joe were delighted to welcome another baby girl into their lives on 13th June, when Louise gave birth to little Wren.

Alongside Louise’s mum Janis Plunkett and her uncle Pete Clarke, Wren and Louise formed part of the support team for the coast-to-coast ride, which was the brainchild of Louise’s cousin Will Clarke, a keen cyclist.

Louise said: “Will works for the Property Alliance Group, which does much to support Ronald McDonald House Manchester. He was joined by Joe, my brother Luke Plunkett and our 71-year-old dad Mick, my aunt Chris Clarke, who’s 69, and her friend Jamie McCubbin.

“ It’s an experience we’ll be talking about as a family for many years to come. We’re delighted with how much we’ve raised and thank everyone who donated.”

Julia Coley, Community Fundraiser for Scotland at Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, said: “We’re so pleased that we were able to help ease some of the financial and emotional burden of having a sick child in hospital by offering Joe and Louise a safe and comfortable place to stay, close to Eilidh. We’re so very sorry for their loss. What Joe and the team have achieved in Eilidh’s memory is truly incredible and the funds raised will make such a difference to other families in need.

“It was lovely to meet the cyclists and their supporters at the Edinburgh House on day two of the challenge. Our huge congrats to all involved!”