Cupar to host new health festival

Fifers will be able to learn about services that promote positive mental health, when Cupar hosts a new well-being festival later this month.

A ‘wellbeing fayre and family fun day’ is being held at the Corn Exchange on October 19, featuring more than 30 health and wellbeing stalls, speakers, workshops and holistic therapy tasters. There will also be free facepainting and activities for kids.

The free-to-attend event will be raising funds for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH). The aim of the festival is to let people in the area know about the services available in the area and promote the Enlighten, Cupar hub, on Bonnygate.

The space opened earlier this year, offering a range of services, including mentoring. While founder, Alvina Menzies, runs her own business out of the space, it can be rented out to other services as long as they promote positive mental health.

“It’s about promoting that there are a lot of ways to manage your own self-care and mental health,” explained Alvina.

As well as organising the festival, Alvina is also taking part in the SAMH Stomp at Murrayfield on October 26.

Both of these events follow World Mental Health Day on October 10.

Alvina said: “Finding the right balance of self-care for your mind, body and soul helps you to accept and enjoy life to the fullest and build resilience and the emotional strength to manage tougher times.”

For more details, visit www.facebook.com/EnlightenCupar.