Cupar's Big Wee Cycle hailed a success

A mass cycle set off from the Bonnygate Car Park in Cupar for the Big Wee Cycle Ride around Cupar as part of Cupar’s Big Weekend.
By John A. MacInnes
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
The event, which was organised by Sustainable Cupar with support from Greener Kirkcaldy and Taycoasters, gave folk a chance to cycle round the centre of the town.

C ommunity officers ensured that junctions were safely negotiated and the ride finished with a circuit of the Haugh Park, where Dr Bike from Greener Kirkcaldy was on hand to do running repairs and give advice about bike problems.

A damp start curtailed the numbers but a small balance bike contingent still enjoyed moving on the central paths of the park supervised by their parents.

“We are grateful for community support said joint organiser Mary Ellen Robertson.

