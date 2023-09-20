Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, which was organised by Sustainable Cupar with support from Greener Kirkcaldy and Taycoasters, gave folk a chance to cycle round the centre of the town.

C ommunity officers ensured that junctions were safely negotiated and the ride finished with a circuit of the Haugh Park, where Dr Bike from Greener Kirkcaldy was on hand to do running repairs and give advice about bike problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A damp start curtailed the numbers but a small balance bike contingent still enjoyed moving on the central paths of the park supervised by their parents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...