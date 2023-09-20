Cupar's Big Wee Cycle hailed a success
The event, which was organised by Sustainable Cupar with support from Greener Kirkcaldy and Taycoasters, gave folk a chance to cycle round the centre of the town.
C ommunity officers ensured that junctions were safely negotiated and the ride finished with a circuit of the Haugh Park, where Dr Bike from Greener Kirkcaldy was on hand to do running repairs and give advice about bike problems.
A damp start curtailed the numbers but a small balance bike contingent still enjoyed moving on the central paths of the park supervised by their parents.
“We are grateful for community support said joint organiser Mary Ellen Robertson.