Joyce Langlands, 64, cares for her mother June Langlands, 91, who suffers from dementia and cannot care for herself, in their shared home in Tayport, Fife. After first displaying symptoms five years ago, June’s condition has steadily progressed, until around 18 months ago she started displaying violent behaviours.

“It just was punch after punch after punch,” said Joyce, “and it just happened so quickly.

“I couldn't believe it was my own mother that was doing it until she started shouting at me, saying ‘I hate you, I f***ing hate you’.”

There have been other instances of aggression, but Joyce has learned to anticipate them and said she leaves the house when she believes she’s in danger.

“I'm always on guard because this is a person that could possibly pick up a knife and not realise it,” she said.

However, bosses at the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership (FHSCP) have left Joyce caring for her mother and with the threat of violence for over 18 months, as they have refused to admit June to a care home.

Joyce was told by social workers June would have to be self-funded, as she owns a share of the house the pair share. The FHSCP would admit her to a care home, Joyce said, as long as the cost could be recouped after June’s death – necessitating the sale of the house and leaving Joyce homeless.

Joyce described the FHSCP as “unethical, uncaring and bullying”. She said: “She is vulnerable in the extreme and does not even accept she has Alzheimer's disease or recognise there is anything wrong with her.

“I have no life and am forced to live with dangerous, demented behaviours. It is a living hell.”

During a meeting with social workers and psychiatrists, Joyce said she was told although she had power of attorney over her mother’s financial and welfare needs, she could still be reported to the Office of the Public Guardian as psychiatrists believed June still had “some capacity”, and it was her wish to remain at home.

Joyce described the situation, where her mother cannot look after her own financial or welfare needs, but can still be considered capable of making decisions about her care, as “a dreadful dichotomy”.

"I do feel it's all about saving money,” Joyce said.

“This has caused me unending stress and strain. It’s the last thing you think about at night, and the first thing you think about in the morning. There's no end to the nightmare.”

After insisting June could not be placed in a care home, the FHSCP has now offered her a fully-funded place – the day after being contacted by The Scotsman.

“If they had any care for my mum, they would have put her in the home right away,” Joyce said.