‘Did Not Attend’ letters sent in error to Fifers after COVID vaccine appointments
An administrative error has led to people across Fife getting ‘did not attend’ letters for COVID vaccinations by mistake.
NHS Fife highlighted the issue which emerged with the national appointment scheduling system.
It issued Did Not Attend (DNA) letters in error to recipients across Scotland.
As a result, NHS Fife anticipates that a number of individuals across the region may have received a letter following up on them not presenting for their first COVID vaccination appointment - even when they did attend and were vaccinated.
A spokesman said: “If you have received your first dose of the COVID vaccination and are in receipt of one these letters - please do not ignore it.
“Instead, phone the national COVID Vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013 to check your vaccination record and ensure your second vaccination appointment is scheduled appropriately.”NHS Fife thank those individuals affected for their understanding and help in rectifying the issue.