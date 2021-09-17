Doors set to open at new COVID mass vaccination centre in Fife town centre

NHS Fife is moving into the Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline, taking over the former DW Sports store.

The move follows the closure of the vaccination centre at Fife College’s Carnegie Conference Centre which administered more than 50,000 jags.

The new venue, which will open later this month, was chosen due to its considerable size, its location in the centre of town, good public transport links and good availability of parking nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife’s COVID-19 vaccination programme began in December 2020, with care home residents and frontline health and social care workers amongst the first to be vaccinated, followed by those aged 80 and over.

Public vaccination clinics opened across Fife in February 2021 followed in Spring with a number of mass clinics.

Dr Joy Tomlinson, NHS Fife director of public health, said: “More than 250,000 people in Fife have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“This has not only helped reduced spread of the virus, it has also helped reduce hospital admissions and prevented some of the most vulnerable from becoming seriously unwell.

“With the virus continuing to circulate, it remains as important as ever to get vaccinated. As we move into the next phase of the vaccination campaign, the new clinic at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre will play an important role in helping protect local people against COVID-19 and its effects.”

For details of the various drop-in clinics available across Fife, visit: www.nhsfife.org/dropinclinics.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.