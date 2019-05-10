Duo at the aid of the Raith Rovers faithful

A duo’s support for their favourite football team is getting them closer to their beloved players than most fans could ever dream of.

Mother and daughter Lorraine and Michelle Fairful, from Kirkcaldy are both fanatical Raith Rovers fans, but their weekly attendance at Stark’s Park involves more than simply cheering on their team.

For the pair make up part of the first aid team on match days which are on hand to administer medical help for anyone injured in the ground.

And that also includes supporting the club physios when players need stretchering off.

From her regular position close to the dugouts, Lorraine will be a familiar face to many fans having been a St Andrew first aider since 2012.

And in that time she’s been called into action on the pitch on quite a few occasions.

“Being a fan for most of my life it was a little daunting at first but you just have to react to the situation as it unfolds,” said Lorraine.

“We can administer first aid to any fan or official injured inside the ground and while we wouldn’t get involved helping an injured player, I have been called upon to stretcher off players a few times including Ian Davidson when he was injured.”

As a well-kent face on matchdays Lorraine admits some of the players now even say hello.

“It’s nice to be recognised by the players, we’re on nodding terms now,” she laughed.

As for daughter Michelle, her role as a fellow first aid volunteer is just another facet to her life as a huge Rovers fan , as Lorraine explained.

“My husband Brian Fairful was chairman of the Rovers Supporters Club for 30 years from 1972 to 2001 so Michelle attended her first game when just two weeks old.

“At just eight months old Michelle was also the youngest supporter at the 1994 Scottish League Cup final win over Celtic and we’ve still got the ticket stub to prove it.”

The pair are now hoping Rovers can win the promotion play off meaning one last Stark’s Park fixture of the season for Lorraine and Michelle.