Exceptional Glenrothes Care Home receives ten out of ten approval rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carehome.co.uk, the UK's leading care home directory and comparison website, holds its annual Care Home Awards to recognise the 20 top-rated care homes in each region of the UK. These are based on individual review scores that carehome.co.uk have received from residents, and their friends, family and loved ones, demonstrating real life opinions and first-hand experiences from those most closely connected to the home.

The 40 bedded home received an overall perfect rating of 10/10 based on independent reviews, in recognition of the high standards of care provided at the home – which provides nursing dementia care services for the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HC-One Scotland is committed to providing the highest standards of care in every community they serve, which is demonstrated by their 9.5 average rating on the carehome.co.uk website – which is among the highest review scores across the care home sector.

Lomond Court Care Home

Laura Robertson, Home Manager at Lomond Court Care Home, said:“Our residents and their families, friends and loved ones are always at the heart of everything we do at Lomond Court and so it means the world to know that they recognise the dedication and kind care of the whole team – as reflected in their independent reviews on Carehome.co.uk and our position as a Top 20 Care Home in Scotland.”

HC-One Scotland’s Managing Director, Maxine Smedley, commented:

“I am delighted that Lomond Court has been announced as a winner of the Carehome.co.uk Top 20 Award 2024 in Scotland, based on independent reviews by those using our services over the past year. This is an amazing achievement, which reaffirms our mission to be the first-choice care home for residents, their loved ones, and our colleagues in each of the communities we serve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad