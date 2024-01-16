Family of Leuchars man who died at 48 overwhelmed as fundraiser nets over £6000
Ian 'Ovey' Ovenstone, died on January 11 and the staunch Dundee fan is to be buried in the team’s Dark Blues strip which has been provided by his cousin Andy Butler, rather than the more traditional suit.
And his family hope that the Dens Park club can pay tribute to him in an upcoming match.
The fundraiser was set up by Ian's sister-in-law, Mhairi who said they family wanted to reach out to everyone that knew Ovey to help them raise funds to give him the best send off possible.
Ian sadly passed away very suddenly aged just 48. The GoFundMe page is still open for donations at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ian-ovey-ovenstone
Mhairi said: “Ian was the life and soul of any party and could always be relied upon for a good laugh whether it was at his expense or just for the banter.
“Latterly Ian was known as "Isa" due to his exemplary role as the neighbourhood watch from his kitchen window! Again this opened him up to hilarious banter on Facebook and gave everyone he knew a good laugh on a daily basis. He will be truly missed by everyone whose life he touched.
“Unfortunately, Ian being Ian, he lived for the moment and not for the future so funeral expenses and insurance were obviously not on his bucket list!
“As a family (Ovenstone, Russell and Braid) we agreed that we would reach out to everyone who knew and loved Ian to help raise money to give him a fitting and damn good send off, rather than send flowers, which Ian wouldn't appreciate anyway.
“No amount is too small and please rest assured that every penny will go towards the funeral, wake and headstone costs. Any surplus will then be donated to The British Heart Foundation in tribute to Ian and his beloved parents Ella and John who all suffered from heart issues.”
Ian worked in various cafes in both Newport and St Andrews before taking on employment at Fishers Laundry Services in Cupar. Latterly he worked at the old paper mill in Guardbridge, before his health took a turn for the worse.