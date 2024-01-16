A fundraising appeal to give a Leuchars man the final send-off his family say he deserves, has topped £6,145.

Ian 'Ovey' Ovenstone pictured at his beloved Dens Park

Ian 'Ovey' Ovenstone, died on January 11 and the staunch Dundee fan is to be buried in the team’s Dark Blues strip which has been provided by his cousin Andy Butler, rather than the more traditional suit.

And his family hope that the Dens Park club can pay tribute to him in an upcoming match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraiser was set up by Ian's sister-in-law, Mhairi who said they family wanted to reach out to everyone that knew Ovey to help them raise funds to give him the best send off possible.

Ian sadly passed away very suddenly aged just 48. The GoFundMe page is still open for donations at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ian-ovey-ovenstone

Mhairi said: “Ian was the life and soul of any party and could always be relied upon for a good laugh whether it was at his expense or just for the banter.

“Latterly Ian was known as "Isa" due to his exemplary role as the neighbourhood watch from his kitchen window! Again this opened him up to hilarious banter on Facebook and gave everyone he knew a good laugh on a daily basis. He will be truly missed by everyone whose life he touched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, Ian being Ian, he lived for the moment and not for the future so funeral expenses and insurance were obviously not on his bucket list!

“As a family (Ovenstone, Russell and Braid) we agreed that we would reach out to everyone who knew and loved Ian to help raise money to give him a fitting and damn good send off, rather than send flowers, which Ian wouldn't appreciate anyway.

“No amount is too small and please rest assured that every penny will go towards the funeral, wake and headstone costs. Any surplus will then be donated to The British Heart Foundation in tribute to Ian and his beloved parents Ella and John who all suffered from heart issues.”