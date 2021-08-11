Fife 16-17 year olds invited to get first COVID vaccine at drop-in clinics

The call from NHS Fife is aimed at 16-17 year olds.

But the health authority says anyone in this group will not have an automatic second dose eight weeks later.

This is because the JCVI will review further data and evidence before making a decision.

Picture Michael Gillen.

It will provide an update before they are due.

A second jag is likely to be offered later to increase the level of protection.

