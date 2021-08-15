Fife A&E hit by huge rise in numbers attending, sparking plea from health bosses

And that has sparked an appeal from health bosses to the public to use NHS24 unless they have life or limb threatening injuries.

The numbers reporting to A&E have been growing, with the frontline department seeing more cases now than it would at the height of winter.

That is putting huge pressure on staff as they try to operate safely with social distancing measures.

Victoria Hospital

Sunday saw NHS Fife make a new appeal for the public’s help.

It said: “Our accident and emergency department is incredibly busy this evening after a very significant rise in the numbers of people attending today.

"It’s vital that only those with life or limb saving emergencies attend A&E - this allows our clinical staff to devote more time to those people who need it most.

If you need medical attention and it’s not life-threatening, please call NHS 24 on 111 where you will be assessed over the telephone and referred to the right healthcare professional for your needs.”

For further information on where to access the right medical care, visit NHSinform.scot/right-care.

