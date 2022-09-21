Fife bowling club installs life-saving defibrillator after donation from sponsor
Beveridge Park Bowling Club in Kirkcaldy has had a defibrillator installed on its premises - thanks in part to a donation from a sponsor.
After hearing of plans to install the potentially life saving device, Gordon Reid, director at Charlie Reid Travel, generously donated some of the funds required.
The club then matched Gordon’s donation before approaching St. John Scotland, who funded the remaining balance.
Edith Psyl, treasurer, says that the device is important in an area as busy as the park.
She said: It is a very popular, busy park which is used by a wide range of people from families to sports enthusiasts and we are pleased to be able to provide this facility for the community.
“Some of our members have received training from St John on use of defibrillators.
"Although we hope it is never needed, it might just prove to be a life saver at some point in the future.”