Fife bowling club installs life-saving defibrillator after donation from sponsor

After hearing of plans to install the potentially life saving device, Gordon Reid, director at Charlie Reid Travel, generously donated some of the funds required.

The club then matched Gordon’s donation before approaching St. John Scotland, who funded the remaining balance.

Lawson Rennie, CPR Lead, Lesley MacDonald, Area Chair for Fife, Ewan MacDonald, Fife Committee Member, Julie and Jenny Reid from Charlie Reid Travel and some club members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edith Psyl, treasurer, says that the device is important in an area as busy as the park.

She said: It is a very popular, busy park which is used by a wide range of people from families to sports enthusiasts and we are pleased to be able to provide this facility for the community.

“Some of our members have received training from St John on use of defibrillators.