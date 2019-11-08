Fife care home could close

A north east Fife care home which cares for almost a dozen residents could be closed.

Caledonia Housing Association, which runs Servite Court care home in Leuchars, is running a consultation on the future of the care home, which has 11 residents and 14 staff.

The association has already looked at reducing staff and operating costs, transferring the property and/or care provision to another group, and selling the home to a private provider, however, it says none of these options have proven to be practicable, with no interest shown in taking on the care home.

Caledonia Housing Association is now considering whether to close the home, and has informed residents in this regard.

It has also begun formal consultation with employees to discuss their options.

Julie Cosgrove, chief executive of Caledonia Housing Association, said it was difficult to for the care home to break even financially.

“We are ready and willing to hear other ideas that would enable us to keep the home open,” she said.

“ However, it is difficult to break-even financially with a small care home such as Leuchars.

“This is evident across the sector, where larger care homes are becoming more common, and many small units having already closed. In addition, operating and staff costs have risen sharply and we have found recruitment a challenge.

“Should the closure go ahead, we will do our utmost, working with Fife Council, to find accommodation which suits residents’ needs.

“We will also do our best to find alternative employment for affected employees within Caledonia or elsewhere.

“Fife Council, the Care Inspectorate, the Scottish Housing Regulator, and Fife Health and Social Care Partnership have been made aware of this situation.”

MSP Willie Rennie has called for a full explanation of how the issues will be addressed.

“It’s not the first organisation to vacate the residential care home sector after Bield Housing Association left two years ago,” he said.

“We need a full and comprehensive explanation as to why this is happening and how the issues are to be addressed.

“Combined with the massive backlog in home care packages, this could be another sign of the social care sector under real strain.

“The effect that this will put on residents, staff and families, needs to be managed carefully to ensure that it is limited.”