Fife care home to close in 2020

A Fife care home is to close next year – but not until new accommodation has been found for all the residents.

Caledonia Housing Association has confirmed that the care home at Servite Court, Leuchars, will close in 2020.

The decision was made during a board meeting last week and follows consultation with residents, employees and other stakeholders exploring different options to secure its future.

Four of the ten residents have already found new accommodation and the CEO of Caledonia Housing Association Julie Cosgrove has stressed that the home will not close until all residents have found somewhere suitable to live.

She added: “We are sad it has come to this, but there are no financially viable solutions on the table.

“The board has accepted that we have done all we reasonably can.

“Our aim is for all existing residents to have found new accommodation by the end of March 2020, but the actual closure date will depend on whether this can be achieved.

“Our focus now is on ensuring that we give every support to residents and their families to help them find somewhere to live. We will be assisted by Fife Health and Social care Partnership.

“This is likely to include financial support with transport and removal costs, telephone disconnection and reconnection, redirection of mail and so on.

“We will also provide every assistance to our staff to help them find alternative employment at another Caledonia location or elsewhere. We are most grateful to the current staff team for their ongoing support for existing residents.”

Caledonia Housing Association has owned Leuchars Care Home at Servite Court, Leuchars since it was built in 1996, caring for up to 11 residents.

Following a strategic review of its entire housing and property portfolio, in early 2018 the association began exploring options in terms of its future viability as a going concern.