Fife charity to hold its first technology roadshow of 2019

A charity that helps people with vision impairment is taking its technology roadshow to Fife.

Technology is helping people in Fife with a sight and hearing impairment feel more empowered and lead an independent life, according to seescape.

The charity, which has been helping people for the last 150 years, will once again demonstrate at its Access Technology Roadshow in Glenrothes how everyday devices, such as smartphones and hearing aids, can help those to continue living at home and play an active role within their community.

This is the first roadshow of the year and will take place on Tuesday (April 30) at Belgeddie House Hotel from 11am to 12pm.

The event is free and will feature various technology providers demonstrating assistive technology solutions, such as stand-alone desktop and video magnifiers, braille note takers and stand-alone braille displays with specialist devices for scanning and reading text, recognising colours and faces and products.

In addition, representatives of the hard of hearing, deaf and complex needs organisations will also be showcasing technologies in these areas.

Carl Hodson, Chief Executive of seescape, said: “We launched the roadshow last year and it was a great success with Fife residents. Many people, whether they have just received a diagnosis or have been living with a sight and hearing impairment for many years, can be unaware how quickly technology evolves and the difference it can make in their day to day lives.”