Fife church members preparing to sleep out in aid of homeless charity

Five members of Auchterderran and Kinglassie Parish Church will be sleeping out in Princess Street Gardens, Edinburgh, to raise money and awareness of homelessness.

Now in its third year the World’s Big Sleep Out run by Social Bite will take place on Saturday, December 7, in more than 40 towns and cities.

The aim is to have over 50,000 people involved to raise $50m for homelessness and refugee causes worldwide.

Church member Jacqui Lawrie is taking part for a third year.

She said: “The first year my daughter Ruth and I took part temperatures dropped to -7, waking up with a heavy frost on our sleeping bags.

“Last year we persuaded a group from the church to join us making a total of seven of us taking part.

“This year Michelle Johnson, Christine Paterson and Myra Donaldson are joining me for their second year with Mina Thomson getting involved for the first time.

“We are hoping to raise as much as we can in the hopes of ending homelessness.”

To sponsor the group visit http://virginmoneygiving/team/AKPC2 or speak to one of the team members.