Fife College hosts Love Island's Dr Alex George for mental health discussion

One of the stars of Love Island used an appearance at Fife College to appeal to students to seek support for their mental health.

By Callum McCormack
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 4:25pm

Dr Alex George, who appeared on the show in 2018, led a discussion at the college’s Dunfermline campus where he urged students to reach out for help if they are struggling.

Dr Alex, who also serves as the UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador within the Department for Education, addressed over 500 students at the Carnegie Conference Centre during a special event organised by the health and wellbeing team.

Carol Hunter, health and wellbeing adviser, said: ““We were delighted to welcome Dr Alex George to Fife College. The event gave our students a unique experience to meet with a high-profile advocate for mental wellbeing, receiving fantastic engagement both in person and virtually via our live feed.

Dr Alex George is pictured at the Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline (Photo: Jenni Mcluckie)
"Alongside the extensive support package we currently offer, which includes one-to-one support, counselling, 24/7 online support and cost-of-living support, we also endeavour to create additional opportunities for students to engage with health and wellbeing topics in different ways.

The former A&E doctor discussed a range of health and wellbeing topics with students in advance of the College’s upcoming student health and wellbeing festival.

It will include workshops on work/life balance, resilience and the importance of safeguarding mental health during the cost of living crisis.

For more information, visit www.fife.ac.uk/health-and-wellbeing.

