Fife Council has received 1652 complaints about damp and mould in council properties

The council has spent around £400,000 on tackling the issues. A further 92 complaints were made in regard to housing disrepair.

In total, Fife Council forked out £386,410 just on mould and damp issues in their properties.

As temperatures continue to fluctuate between freezing and then warmer weather, mould and damp issues become increasingly vital to repair.

Fife Council has received more than 1600 complaints about damp and mould in its properties. (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Issues worsen due to water vapour in indoor air being prone to condensing on cold surfaces.

What’s more, the soaring energy prices and cost-of-living crisis are making the issues even more difficult to tackle.

John Mills, head of Fife Council's housing service, said: “The combination of cost of living crisis and the high cost of fuel can make it difficult for tenants to live comfortably in warm, dry homes.

“Since 2021 we have dealt with over 1,600 complaints from tenants. We understand the challenges and we are continuing to support tenants experiencing problems with condensation and damp.”

He added: "A dedicated team is dealing with referrals and assessing properties to identify issues in individual homes. This includes repairs to roughcast, roofs where water ingress is the primary concern, and heating and ventilation improvements where the internal conditions to the property is resulting in condensation.

“Advice, guidance and support is also provided to the tenants and where fuel poverty is a concern, additional financial and practical support is provided through Scottish Government and Fife Council funded packages.