The number of annual drug deaths in Scotland has decreased by over 20 per cent - but Scotland still has the highest drug deaths rate in Europe. Pic: National World

In Fife, 59 people died to drug misuse in 2022, a decrease of 11 deaths compared to 2021, which is the lowest number of drug misuse deaths in the Kingdom since 2016, according to latest statistics published by National Records of Scotland.

Figures nationally show that 1051 people died in Scotland due to drug misuse in 2022. This is a decrease of 279 deaths compared with 2021, representing the lowest number of drug misuse deaths since 2017.

However, Scotland continues to have the worst drug death rate in the UK and the rest of Europe.

The statistics show that males are twice as likely to die from drug misuse than females, however the fall in deaths in 2022 was much larger for males than for females. In Fife, the number of males who died from drug misuse deaths decreased from 55 to 40 between 2021 and 2022.

The most commonly detected individual drug in Scottish hospitals is now cocaine, according to Public Health Scotland.

Julie Ramsay, head of demographic statistics at National Records of Scotland, said: “While drug misuse deaths have been rising over the last two decades, with a particularly sharp increase after 2013, today’s statistics show the biggest year on year decrease since the series began. The statistics provide some insight into the people who are most likely to die from drug misuse.

“Those living in the most deprived areas of Scotland are almost 16 times as likely to die from drug misuse compared to people living in the least deprived areas. Males are twice as likely to die from drug misuse than females, however the fall in deaths in 2022 was much larger for males than for females.