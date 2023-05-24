More than 50 families from across Fife travelled to Glasgow for Dance 100; a five-hour 100-song sponsored dance challenge organised by Scottish Huntington’s Association as part of Huntington’s Disease Awareness Month which runs until May 31.

Huntington’s disease is a condition caused by a faulty gene that damages the brain and can affect the ability to walk, talk, eat, drink and swallow. It can be passed from parent to child, with a 50 per cent chance of inheriting the disease.

Suzanne Armit (30) from Rosyth was one of the event organisers. Her father Thomas had Huntington’s disease and sadly passed away last year. She said the event was an opportunity to help the community.

Familes from across Fife took part in the Scottish Huntington’s Association Dance 100 event (Pic: Peter Devlin)

“My family continues to be impacted by Huntington’s disease and it’s important for us to come together and do something positive for the community. “Dance 100 was an amazing event, I loved it from start to finish,” she said.

Claire McKechnie from Rosyth, volunteer co-chair of the Scottish Huntington’s Association Fife Family Branch, organised a bus to the event and she said that there was a buzz around the day that showed that awareness is shifting among the younger generations.

Claire said: “It was a great way for everyone to get together. There were so many people supporting the day and reaching out to get involved and support. Dance 100 was the Fife branch’s first official outing since the pandemic and it really lifted the spirits of our families, carers and everyone who took part. For me, it really showed how we come together as a charity and as a community.

“I was introduced to families and carers from Fife who have recently joined the branch and I’m grateful to be able to help them in any way we can.”