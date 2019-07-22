Fife GPs tap into new service to help patients

Fife GPs will soon be able to access information that will enable them to see how the service offered to their patients can be improved and identify any particular local health issues or patterns which need to be addressed.

It’s one of benefits of the roll out of the Scottish Primary Care Information Resource (SPIRE) – a service that will be used to help GPs, NHSScotland and the Scottish Government plan for Scotland’s health and care needs.

It allows information from practice systems/records to be transferred anonymously, via a secure system, for combined analysis.

This information, is used to produce statistical information and analysis that helps health bosses make the right decisions for patients.

Dr Catherine Calderwood, chief medical officer for Scotland, said: “SPIRE is a fantastic example of how we can benefit from analysing data from NHS systems.

“It will enable anonymised health data from GPs to be used to both support GPs themselves and to analyse the nation’s health and help us to more effectively target resources.”

SPIRE has been rolled out across Scotland since 2017 to every GP practice.

Tina Chapman, SPIRE’s patient representative, said: “It breaks down the barriers we’ve had in sharing information. It will not only benefit individuals, but the wider population”