Fife health bosses set for annual review with Ministers – and public can attend

NHS Fife will face the Scottish Government's health department for an annual review in November.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 27th Sep 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 17:02 BST
Carol Potter, chief executive, announced the meeting date on Wednesday, November at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes. It will not be a ministerial review of NHS Fife, and it will be open to the public.

“ The annual review process is a formal part of the accountability process for NHS boards,” she said.

Annual reviews provide an opportunity for board member to highlight the year's achievements and discuss relevant issues with the Minister and members of the Scottish Government Health Department.”

The meeting will take place at Rothes Halls (Pic: Michael Gillen)The meeting will take place at Rothes Halls (Pic: Michael Gillen)
The meeting will take place at Rothes Halls (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Added Ms Potter: "The review process provides an opportunity for us to outline the key progress and challenges looking back over a 12 month period,” she said.

Members of the public will be invited to attend online or in person. They will also have an opportunity to ask questions about the challenges and progress from the past year.

