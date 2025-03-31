Fife Health Charity helps develop new treatment room at Victoria Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The development of a new treatment room within a ward at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital has been helped by the Fife Health Charity.

Thanks to a contribution from the charity, Ward 44 – a 30-bed combined unit specialising in gastro-intestinal and colorectal care – has developed a new treatment room for carrying out urgent and routine reviews of patients known to the service.

Establishing the new area has allowed the ward to open Fife’s first Paracentesis Clinic.

Paracentesis is a medical procedure used to remove excess fluid from the abdomen, and can be caused by various conditions including liver cirrhosis, heart failure, infections or cancers.

Staff from Ward 44 gather in the new treatment room (Pic: NHS Fife)

The procedure can help relieve symptoms like abdominal pain or pressure, and difficulty breathing. The fluid can also be tested to help diagnose any underlying health conditions causing the build-up.

NHS Fife says the development of the treatment room has significantly improved both the journey and experience of patients requiring regular paracentesis as they no longer require an overnight stay and are safely discharged home the same day.

Jennifer Louden, Senior Charge Nurse in Ward 44, said: “We are delighted to officially open our new treatment room. Developing the treatment area allows to carry out patient reviews, both for routine patients and those who need to be seen urgently.

“Perhaps even more importantly, we are now able to carry out paracentesis within the new treatment area, which is fantastic. Many of those we see for paracentesis are seen at regular periods and so by carrying out the treatment in a specialist area on the ward itself, patients can be seen as day-case and can go home safely to recover with their loved ones rather than having to stay in hospital overnight.”

While the cost of developing the area itself was met by NHS Fife as part of its core business, Fife Health Charity has played a vital role in enhancing the treatment area for the benefit of patients. The charity funded LED ceiling and wall panels to help make the area more pleasant for patients for the duration of their treatment.

Director of Fife Health Charity, Mark McGeachie, said: “The new treatment area in Ward 44 is a really great example of where we as a charity can work in partnership with NHS Fife for the benefit of patients here in the Kingdom.

“The development of the new treatment area was clinically driven, with the purpose of improving the care and treatment available to patients. Fife Health Charity was then able complement those efforts by funding the extra things that help make that care and treatment that little bit easier for those who need them.

“Supporting these types of projects wouldn’t be possible without the kind and generous donations we receive from people across Fife. We are incredibly grateful for this support. Together with our donors and colleagues across NHS Fife, Fife Health Charity is able to fund projects and initiatives that enhance healthcare experiences and make a difference for people and their loved ones.