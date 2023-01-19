Some of the knitted items that will go to support others including the homeless and premature babies.

The Tuesday evening club started on January 15, 2013 at Christ Kirk, Pitcoudie. The club quickly outgrew the room at the Kirk by the August of that year, so organiser and founder Jayne Murphy managed to find their current location 1 Edison House, Fullerton Road, Glenrothes, which they moved into on September 1, 2013.

Jayne said: “Back then we had increased our clubs to include: Monday and Thursday morning from 11am till 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Wednesday morning club was then added in January 2016 and the Saturday morning club was added in June 2017. Originally only fortnightly, but as the Saturday club grew, it quickly changed to weekly.

“We did have a Monday evening club which was formed mostly with some of the Tuesday evening club ladies, this ran from March 2014 until November 2019.

“During our 10 years we have donated a massive amount of baby items throughout the year to the maternity unit at the Victoria Hospital, including premature baby hats and baby blankets, hats for the homeless which we donate to our local YMCA in Glenrothes.

“Throughout the year, we donate lap blankets, twiddle muffs, and cannula cuffs for the dementia wards at the Victoria Hospital and other smaller hospitals in Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've taken part in the Big Knit for Age UK, knitted handbags for the Shoebox Appeal.”