Fife launches new one-stop contact hub to support people with cancer
Fife has launched one of the first single point contact hubs in Scotland to help people with cancer appointments.
It aims to keep them informed and supported throughout their journey - and help to ease the anxiety of a diagnosis or treatment plan.
NHS Fife’s Single Point of Contact Hub (SPOCH) is one of the first of its kind north of the border.
It launched the new service to improve the experiences of patients referred to hospital for cancer investigations or treatment.
The hub supports patients referred by their GP for the investigation of potential symptoms of bowel or urological cancers.
The team will be able to help with a wide range of queries including advice on appointments, tests, and investigations, as well as directing patients to appropriate services.
It will also be available to keep patients informed and supported throughout their journey.
Dr Chris McKenna, NHS Fife medical director, said: “Whilst nine in 10 people referred will not be diagnosed with cancer, we know that simply being referred for investigations can be an anxious time and patients may be unsure of what is happening.
“The SPOCH is designed to help ease their anxieties and keep them informed and supported during this time, as well as providing a central hub for enquiries about their journey.
“In addition to the benefits to the patient’s experience, it will also see our hospital work more closely with our partners in primary, secondary and tertiary care, as well as helping to tackle some of the waiting times challenges we are experiencing.”