Fife luxury hotel offers chance to coorie-in at revamped spa

A luxury hotel in St Andrews has re-opened its spa after a five-month renovation.

The Kohler Waters Spa at the Old Course Hotel now offers the revolutionary thermal facilities that celebrate 'coorie' – the Scottish art of finding warmth, comfort and sanctuary after facing the bracing cold.

Recently named ‘Scottish Spa of the Year 2024’ by The Times 50 Best UK Spa Guide, it allows guests to retreat into enveloping warmth and comfort before experiencing the scientifically proven benefits of cold exposure.

Phyllis Wilkie, general manager of the hotel, said: "Our spa transformation embodies both the invigorating and nurturing aspects of Scottish wellness," says "The concept of 'coorie' is central to our new facilities – after experiencing the powerful benefits of contrast therapy throughout their spa journey, guests can retreat into spaces designed for ultimate comfort and warmth. We're creating a sanctuary that celebrates both movement and recovery, challenge and indulgence in equal measure, all within easy reach for guests.”

The spa at the Old Course Hotel has been transformed (Pic: Submitted)

The thermal suite features include an upgraded hydrotherapy suite and the UK's first Espuro foam experience steam toom. The Old Course Hotel has also partnered with Edinburgh’s renowned wellness expert Anna Deacon, author of "Taking the Plunge" and leading advocate for Scottish cold-water wellbeing, to launch an exclusive series of seasonal wellness retreat.

The inaugural ‘Step into Summer Retreat’ launches on Saturday, May 2, 2026, featuring special guest Louise Minchin – celebrated broadcaster, endurance athlete, and author – who will join Anna for an evening of conversation and dinner. The retreat combines expert-led contrast therapy sessions using the spa's new KLAFS facilities with cold-water swimming, and mindful practices including yoga, meditation and photography, which all help to calm the mind and build a stronger connection with the inner self.