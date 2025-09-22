Fife man first to undergo revolutionary robotic knee surgery

Roger Chard, 72 from Fife, is one of the first patients in Scotland to successfully undergo a revolutionary new robotic surgery. With the assistance of the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution, the Construction Project Manager from Anstruther, is now pain free following the surgery which took place at Ross Hall Hospital in Glasgow earlier in the summer. Roger described the experience as “Good Crack” and “exceeding all my hopes”.

First noticing something was wrong in spring 2024. “There was pain and discomfort in my knee when I was out walking,” Roger explained. He went onto say, “I had both my hips replaced so knew that there was a chance I needed a hip replacement. I saw my GP and explained my symptoms. Ross Hall Hospital has a great reputation, so I booked an appointment with Dr David McCarey.”

Following a meeting with Dr David McCarey, Roger was put in touch with Mr Abu-Rajab. A specialist consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Mr Abu-Rajab spoke to Roger about a revolutionary new robotic surgery he was offering at Ross Hall Hospital and offered him the chance to be one of the first patients to be offered it.

“My first meeting with Dr Abu-Rajab went very well. I was confident and reassured that the proceed would go well. It was during that meeting that he mentioned the VELYS to me. He explained that it was a new to Ross Hall Hospital and that I would be eligible for the procedure. I knew nothing about robotic surgery before that meeting! We discussed my condition, and I thought there was a better chance of a good outcome, so I went ahead with it,” Roger explained.

Roger Chard back at work following his surgery.

Designed by Johnson & Johnson MedTech, The VELYS Robotic Assisted Solution has been shown to improve patient outcomes with shorter stays in hospital and increased mobility post-surgery. The system crucially focuses on assisting surgeons to protect and preserve the soft tissue envelope around the knee joint. Promising ever greater precision, combined with CT-free technology, the VELYS robot delivers optimised implant placement and predictable results giving patients like Roger confidence and assurance.

Roger’s surgery was successful and following a 2-night stay at Ross Hall Hospital was back home in Anstruther. Following his discharge from hospital, Roger described his experience as “having exceeded my hopes. I was pain free for the first time in well over a year.”

Describing his experience at Ross Hall Hospital as one of the first VELYS patients in Scotland, Roger explained, “apart from needing a last-minute echocardiogram everything went to plan as Mr Abu-Rajab had explained. I was there for 2 nights following my surgery and the staff couldn’t have been more helpful. I was visited by Mr Rachid after the surgery, and it was good crack. I was very happy with the whole experience.”

Months on from his surgery and well into his recovery, Roger is now back doing the things he loves. “I was to keep working for as long as I can and thanks to the VELYS and Ross Hall Hospital I will now be able too. At the start of my recovery, I was really looking forward to going out walking again. Before my surgery that just wouldn’t have been possible. From my experience I would recommend robotic surgery to anyone. It’s a nice feeling to know I was one of the first.”