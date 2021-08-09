Julienne Beaumont from Kirkcaldy has secondary progressive MS and is participating in the MS-STAT2 trial which will test if the inexpensive treatment simvastatin – currently used to treat high cholesterol - can slow disability progression over a three-year period.

Julienne, 55, was diagnosed with relapsing MS in 2011 and has gone on to have the secondary progressive form of the condition. She has been taking part in the MS-STAT2 trial since 2019.

Julienne explained that she first started experiencing symptoms in her twenties: “I went to the doctor with pain in my legs and shoulders but it was put down to things liked trapped nerves or shin splints.

“It took around 20 years to get diagnosed with MS after I was sent for an MRI.

“I first heard about the trial as I like to keep up with what the MS Society is doing so found out about it through them.”

The MS-STAT2 trial is a double-blind trial, meaning half the participants will take the drug and the others will be on the placebo.

The MS Society is co-funding this study to confirm if simvastatin can slow or stop disability progression for people with secondary progressive MS.

The trial began in summer 2017 and will involve 1,050 people with secondary progressive MS. It will take six years to complete and involve over 30 trial centres across the UK including the Anne Rowling Regenerative Neurology Clinic at the University of Edinburgh.

Julienne revealed why she decided to participate: “With secondary progressive MS you tend to get told that things have moved past relapsing MS and that’s it – you don’t really see a neurologist anymore because there are so few treatment options,” she said.

“That’s something that’s made the trial so good from my point of view. I get to see a neurologist or nurse regularly and you’re getting a sort of ‘mini health check’ when you’re there.

“That means symptoms that might not otherwise get checked are being looked at which is great.”

Currently there is one treatment available in Scotland for people living with secondary progressive MS.

Siponimod was approved in 2020 by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) for use on the NHS in Scotland. If this trial is successful, simvastatin could join it as one of the first treatments licensed for secondary progressive MS and broaden treatment options.

MS is a neurological condition which damages nerves in your body and makes it harder to do everyday things, like walk, talk, eat and think. It's different for everyone and can be relentless, painful, and disabling.

More than 15,000 people in Scotland have MS.

Morna Simpkins, Director of MS Society Scotland, added: “We are incredibly proud to be the UK’s biggest charitable funder of MS research and to be co-funding the MS-STAT2 trial because we know what it could mean for people living with progressive MS.”

The MS-STAT2 team are looking for people with secondary progressive MS, who are willing travel to Edinburgh, to take part in the trial. If you’d like to find out more, visit: www.ms-stat2.info.

