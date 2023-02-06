Claire Baker, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife is supporting Jo’s Cancer Trust as they call for action to be taken during Cervical Cancer Prevention Week which ran at the end of January.

Ms Baker said: “It is an opportunity to talk about the importance of cervical screening and HPV vaccines, and to support uptake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cervical screening attendance in Fife is 70.3%. Lower uptake among younger women and the gap in attendance between the most and least deprived groups also needs to be addressed.”

Samantha Dixon, chief executive at Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust said that eradicating cervical cancer “doesn’t have to be a pipe dream”.

She added: “We need Government action to get there as soon as possible, but everyone can play their part.