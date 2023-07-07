Fife MSP calls on mental health discussion for those living with epilepsy

An estimated 808 people in Kirkcaldy live with epilepsy, and Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance is encouraging them to speak up about their mental health following the release of Epilepsy Scotland’s Epilepsy on the Mind report.

The report found that, of those living within NHS Fife health board, 25 per cent said they have depression and 52 per cent have anxiety. While 60 per cent of people in the health board said that their epilepsy has a “significant impact” on their mental health.

Mr Torrance said: “There are estimated to be around 58,000 people in Scotland living with epilepsy, including 808 here in my Kirkcaldy constituency. It is common for someone living with epilepsy to develop a mental health condition such as depression or anxiety, as has been highlighted within the Epilepsy on the Mind report.

David Torrance MSP is calling on those with epilepsy to speak up about their mental health (Pic: Submitted)

“Epilepsy is a serious and very complex condition which can impact so many aspects of a person’s life from relationships and social life to employment and education. Due to the link between epilepsy and mental health, I would encourage constituents living with epilepsy to seek support if they are struggling mentally. Epilepsy Scotland’s free and confidential helpline is an important source of information, and their helpline officers can help you find the support you require.”

The report also showed that 33 per cent said it was “difficult” talking about their mental health and a further 18 per cent said it was “very difficult”.

Ross Cunningham, policy and communications manager at Epilepsy Scotland said: “Epilepsy Scotland is delighted to have the support of David Torrance MSP in highlighting the findings of our Epilepsy on the Mind report and in encouraging more members of the public to open up about their mental health.”

Nationally, the report showed a third of respondents reported they have depression and 46 per cent said they have anxiety - and a quarter said they had both.