Fife MSP expresses extreme concern over mounting care pressures across the region

The move comes amid increasing reports that care packages are being reduced and discharges from hospital delayed due to a shortage of trained staff to carry out the care at home services.The Health and Social Care Partnership ( HSCP) has responsibility for delivering adult social care across the Fife area.

Fife Council’s adult social services, the NHS and private companies work under direction of the HSCP to deliver the vital care packages many older and vulnerable adults need on a daily basis.

Dean Lockhart MSP

"When someone is discharged from hospital they are assessed and a care package created to support them to live at home.Mr Lockhart has written to the chief executive of the HSCP, Nicky Connor, raising his concerns.In his letter he praised the efforts of the staff as they work under unprecedented pressures.

He went on to ask for details of how existing care packages will be maintained.Mr Lockhart said: “Everyone involved is working extremely hard to deliver these vital services but they are facing a monumental task.

"I have asked for full details of how the care needed can be provided.

"I am also concerned that there will be delays in people being able to come home from hospital, that is not good for them or for the number of beds that are available for other patients, especially as we head into the winter.

