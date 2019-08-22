Fife mum’s hypnobirthing venture is Simply Beautiful

A mother of two has started running hypnobirth sessions following her own traumatic birth experience in a bid to help other women.

Claire Johnston has set up Simply Beautiful Birthing to teach KG Hypnobirthing to mums-to-be and their birthing partners.

The 31-year-old explained: “With my first child I had a really traumatic experience and I had a lot of intervention.

“It stuck with me for a long time.

“I was terrified of having the same experience again, but when I was pregnant with my son at my 16 week appointment I met a midwife who could tell how anxious I was and she mentioned hypnobirthing.

“She gave me a list of books to read, and I read one chapter of the book I now teach and everything made sense.”

Claire, her husband Graham and her mum who was her second birthing partner, went on to complete a hypnobirthing course and she put all that they learned into practice when she gave birth to Ryan, who is now one.

“I know it sounds cheesy, but it truly changed my life,” she said.

“I thought what happened to me with Georgia was completely normal but when I had something to compare it with I knew that it wasn’t.

“I was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“I strongly believe if I hadn’t done hypnobirthing Ryan would never have been brought to life.”

Even after Ryan was born, Claire continued to study and learn more about hypnobirthing and she has gone on to qualify to teach the KG Hypnobirthing course, which is accredited by the Royal College of Midwives.

She’s also a member of The Hypnobirthing Association.

Claire continued: “I’m on a mission to make people more aware of what it is and what it can do.

“It’s all about releasing fear and anxiety around childbirth and it’s based on logic and science.

“Everything within it is evidence based.

“It’s about being informed, being educated and working to release that fear and anxiety.”

Through her company, Simply Beautiful Birthing, Claire is offering pregnant women and their partners and birthing partners the chance to complete a KG Hypnobirthing course, either in one to one sessions or within a group setting.

“The one to one sessions involve going to a couple’s home and each course is made up of four sessions,” she said.

“All of my one to one courses are booked until the end of November, but there is availability after that.

“I’m also running a group session, which is due to start in October at the Civic Centre in Inverkeithing.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about KG Hypnobirthing and what Simply Beautiful Birthing has to offer, or looking to book on to a course, can visit www.simplybeautifulbirthing.co.uk