Jamie Hinley was selected earlier this year to take part in a nine-month development programme run by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS).

The mental health care home liaison nurse from Rosyth, was nominated for her commitment to improving outcomes for care home residents living with a broad spectrum of mental illness.

After completing the programme successfully, Jamie was awarded the historic Queen’s Nurse title at a ceremony at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Edinburgh.

Queen’s Nursing in Scotland dates back to the late 19th century, when nurses completed specific training which allowed them to work as district nurses. They provided healthcare and health promotion to people in their own homes and became well respected figures within their community.

Clare Cable, QNIS chief executive and nurse director, said: “From the late 1880s, Queen’s Nurses were social reformers who were taking public health into people’s homes to help families take better care of themselves.

